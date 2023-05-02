Mumbai: Demand for changes in faulty results lands Psychology teachers at Mumbai University's door

Mumbai University | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A group of psychology teachers is to approach the University of Mumbai tomorrow, May 2, after the varsity goofed up the semester-V BA Psychology results, which were declared 180 days after the exam.



According to teachers, the students have been awarded arbitrary marks, where some are scoring a perfect 100 in theoretical papers while many have received marks as low as a zero. The varsity has also failed to add the internal assessment scores in the final mark sheets of students.



“Results for all six TYBA subjects have been goofed up. It simply is not possible for students to score full marks in theoretical papers and no one can score a zero in a paper they have attempted. The university has even awarded as many as 60 marks to students who were absent for certain papers,” said a TYBA teacher.



Making an exception to its online assessment system, the University of Mumbai had instructed the teachers to correct only the TYBA Psychology papers physically at the Kalina campus after the varsity mixed up the old and new syllabus questions during semester 5 exams.



“We physically corrected all answer sheets and handed them over to concerned personnel, yet the results are marred with errors. The university has even failed to add the 20 marks for the college’s internal assessment too,” said the teacher.



Agitated by the repeated errors at the university, teachers are worried about how the delay will affect the mental health and prospects of the students. The group of TYBA Psychology students is to approach MU tomorrow to demand changes in the mark sheets released by the university. Meanwhile, MU has released a circular postponing the ATKT (keeping terms) for semester 5, exams that were initially scheduled on May 3, 2023.