Mumbai: From German to Mandarin, MU opens admissions for foreign language courses

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has begun inviting applications for its various foreign language courses like German, Chinese Mandarin, Japanese, and spoken Marathi.

The varsity is admitting students looking for full-time German programmes, where candidates can apply for bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. courses. Students can register for the course at german-mu.com/

The department is also calling for applications from students looking to pursue certificate, intermediate diploma, or advanced diploma courses in both, online and offline. The offline courses are to be held at MU's Kalina campus and Royal College at Mira Road.

The varsity has also begun accepting applications for its online Japanese courses. Students have the option of pursuing a certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and diploma in business Japanese.

The online certification courses for Chinese Mandarin will go on from June to October, 2023, where students can apply for levels ranging from HSK 1 to 5. The courses will be conducted in an online mode.

For all online part time courses, students can apply at - german-mu.com/part-time-courses

