 Mumbai: From German to Mandarin, MU opens admissions for foreign language courses
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: From German to Mandarin, MU opens admissions for foreign language courses

Mumbai: From German to Mandarin, MU opens admissions for foreign language courses

The varsity has also begun accepting applications for its online Japanese courses. Students have the option of pursuing a certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and diploma in business Japanese.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
For all online part time courses, students can apply at - german-mu.com/part-time-courses | representative pic

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has begun inviting applications for its various foreign language courses like German, Chinese Mandarin, Japanese, and spoken Marathi.

The varsity is admitting students looking for full-time German programmes, where candidates can apply for bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. courses. Students can register for the course at german-mu.com/

Read Also
Mumbai: MU found contradicting its own notice after minister's 'speedy' degree row
article-image

The department is also calling for applications from students looking to pursue certificate, intermediate diploma, or advanced diploma courses in both, online and offline. The offline courses are to be held at MU's Kalina campus and Royal College at Mira Road.

The varsity has also begun accepting applications for its online Japanese courses. Students have the option of pursuing a certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and diploma in business Japanese.

The online certification courses for Chinese Mandarin will go on from June to October, 2023, where students can apply for levels ranging from HSK 1 to 5. The courses will be conducted in an online mode.

For all online part time courses, students can apply at - german-mu.com/part-time-courses

Read Also
Mumbai University releases BAMMC results after delays; pass percentage declines
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: From German to Mandarin, MU opens admissions for foreign language courses

Mumbai: From German to Mandarin, MU opens admissions for foreign language courses

Watch: Former BJP MLA passes UP board class 12 exam, gets distinction in sociology

Watch: Former BJP MLA passes UP board class 12 exam, gets distinction in sociology

Interesting facts about UP board results 2023

Interesting facts about UP board results 2023

Amid heatwave alerts, IIT Bombay releases study on Carbonaceous Aerosol Emissions

Amid heatwave alerts, IIT Bombay releases study on Carbonaceous Aerosol Emissions

UP Board results 2023: Priyanshi Soni tops class 10, High school passing rate stands at 89.78%

UP Board results 2023: Priyanshi Soni tops class 10, High school passing rate stands at 89.78%