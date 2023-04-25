Mumbai University releases BAMMC results after delays; pass percentage declines

Mumbai University | File Photo

Mumbai: Nearly four months after the exam, the University of Mumbai released the semester 5 Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BAMMC) results on April 24, 2023, where only 49.19% of students from the course managed to pass the exams.

Of the 3,446 media students enrolled at MU colleges, 1,650 cleared the semester V examination held in December 2022. As many as 40 students were absent during the examination, bringing the total number of students failing to 1,704. The university has also reserved the results of 35 students who made errors while entering their barcodes or seat numbers. The results will be handed out to these students manually.

The BAMMC results accounted for the lowest past percentage amongst other self-financed courses, with 63.39% passing the Bachelor of Commerce - Accounting and Finance (BAF) course and 70.28% passing in Bachelor of Management Studies.

With the results being announced quite late in the academic session, a large number of students are now worried about taking their backlog exams while preparing for the next semester at the same time. Some students have also found errors in their results. “I have been awarded 58 marks for a subject and was marked absent for it at the same time. I failed because of that one paper,” said a BAMMC student from SIES Nerul.

Meanwhile, the media students are still awaiting their semester VI final exam timetable which is expected soon after the results. Initially, the third-year media students were supposed to start their semester VI exams on April 12, 2023, until MU postponed the test indefinitely just a day before the first paper.