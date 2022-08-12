Mumbai university extends registration window for PET

Mumbai University | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai University has extended their registration deadline for the Ph.D. Entrance Test (PET) to August 17th, 2022. Application forms are available on the Mumbai University website at: forms.epravesh.com/MumbaiUniversity/

This online registration, which began on July 29, 2022, has recieved 3 thousand 388 applications so far. Around 1498 applications for science and technology faculty, 870 for humanities faculty, 544 for commerce and management faculty, and 476 for interfaculty have been received.

So far, 399 applications have been received for Chemistry. According to the director of examination and evaluation board Dr. Vinod Patil, the university plans to conduct this examination for a total of 79 subjects across all four faculties by August 2022, and the schedule will be announced soon.

The previous PET exam took place in December 2021. A total of 4,500 students from all four faculties had signed up for it.