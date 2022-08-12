e-Paper Get App

Mumbai university extends registration window for PET

Mumbai University has extended their registration deadline for the Ph.D. Entrance Test (PET) to August 17th, 2022

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai University has extended their registration deadline for the Ph.D. Entrance Test (PET) to August 17th, 2022. Application forms are available on the Mumbai University website at: forms.epravesh.com/MumbaiUniversity/

This online registration, which began on July 29, 2022, has recieved 3 thousand 388 applications so far. Around 1498 applications for science and technology faculty, 870 for humanities faculty, 544 for commerce and management faculty, and 476 for interfaculty have been received.

So far, 399 applications have been received for Chemistry. According to the director of examination and evaluation board Dr. Vinod Patil, the university plans to conduct this examination for a total of 79 subjects across all four faculties by August 2022, and the schedule will be announced soon.

The previous PET exam took place in December 2021. A total of 4,500 students from all four faculties had signed up for it.

Read Also
CAT 2022: learn exam date, paper pattern and more
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationMumbai university extends registration window for PET

RECENT STORIES

'Going to stay quiet': Andre Russell on WI coach Phil Simmons' comments about players not...

'Going to stay quiet': Andre Russell on WI coach Phil Simmons' comments about players not...

Terrorist assigned to kill Nupur Sharma arrested by UP ATS in Saharanpur

Terrorist assigned to kill Nupur Sharma arrested by UP ATS in Saharanpur

Mumbai: Departmental inquiry ordered against IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi who is accused of...

Mumbai: Departmental inquiry ordered against IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi who is accused of...

Salman Khan to Bombay HC: Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative

Salman Khan to Bombay HC: Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative

Himachal Pradesh: Twelve students injured, three critical as school bus falls into gorge

Himachal Pradesh: Twelve students injured, three critical as school bus falls into gorge