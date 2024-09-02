 Mumbai University Exam Dates Announced: Check Arts, Commerce & Science Winter Session Test Schedule Here!
Mumbai University Exam Dates Announced: Check Arts, Commerce & Science Winter Session Test Schedule Here!

The Mumbai University has announced the exam dates for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the winter session 2024. Dr. Pooja Raundal, the director of the Examination Board, has urged all candidates to adhere to the set deadlines.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File Photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has announced the dates of various examinations to be held in the second semester of 2024, or the winter session. The exams will be held for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The third-year BCom, BCom Financial Market, Banking and Insurance, Accounting and Finance, and BMS Session 5 exams under the Faculty of Commerce and Management will be held starting on October 23, 2024, as part of these exams for the winter session 2024.

As for the Third-Year Bachelor of Arts Exams for Session 5 will begin on November 13, 2024.

Exams for the LLB (3-Year) Session 5 and LLB (5-Year) Session 9 will take place on November 19, 2024.

The Faculty of Science and Technology will hold exams for the third year of the B.Sc., B.Sc. (Computer Science), Biotechnology, Information Technology, Forensic, and Data Science sessions starting on November 13, 2024.

Along with this, the dates of the exams for several degree- and postgraduate-level courses have been revealed.

Exam dates for additional courses, such as engineering, architecture, pharmacy, and MCA, have also been released by the university. The procedure of posting the comprehensive advance schedule for each of these tests on the Mumbai University website is currently in progress.

Colleges have deadlines to submit their exam applications and pay fees set by the university. Students can access the examination schedule that the university has announced, the application period that colleges must submit to the university, and the deadline for paying the examination fee online. All of this information is available on the university's official website.

In order to ensure that no student experiences any difficulties during the examination, Dr. Pooja Raundle, the director of the MU Examination and Evaluation Board, also urged that the examination application and fee payment be processed within the allotted time frame.

How To Download Exam Schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link

Step 3: Once found, click to open the file

Step 4: Now the exam schedule will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the date carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

