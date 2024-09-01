Want To Study At Mumbai University? Apply For UG & PC Programs Till September 15!

Mumbai University | File Photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai's Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) is currently accepting applications for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the admission process. The last date to apply for the all these courses can now be submitted till September 15, 2024. All the details regarding the admission process of all these courses are available on the university website, mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning.

Admissions to the first year of postgraduate courses in distance and online learning centers are being done in accordance with the National Education Policy.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

The application links for various courses are available below:

First, second and third years of degree BA admission forms are available at idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

For the first year of postgraduate courses, admission forms for these courses can be filled out on the website, mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates can find the admission form for the Postgraduate First and Second Year M.A. courses at idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

First and Second Year Postgraduate Courses

M.A. History

M.A. Sociology

M.A. Economics

M.A. Political Science

M.A. Marathi

M.A. Hindi

M.A. English

M.A. Geography

M.A. Psychology

M.A. Communication and Journalism

M.A. Public Relations

M.Com. Courses

Accounts

Management

M.Sc. Courses

Mathematics

Information Technology

Computer Science

First, Second, and Third Year Degree Courses

B.A.

B.Com.

B.Com. (Accounts and Finance)

B.Sc. (Information Technology)

B.Sc. (Computer Science)

