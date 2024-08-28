Mumbai University Students Attend Lectures On Floor: 'No Benches, No Drinking Water, No Washroom' | FPJ Exclusive

MU students attend lectures on the floor | FPJ Exclusive

Mumbai: In 2024, when educational institutions work towards providing cutting-edge facilities, students at the reputed Mumbai University's (MU) Pali department are attending lectures sitting on the floor due to a lack of basic amenities.

Despite being allocated the second floor of the new language building at MU's Kalina campus, the classrooms have no benches. The students are forced to spread a mat on the floor to attend their lectures.

Letter To The Chancellor

The students recently approached the MU Chancellor, C. P. Radhakrishnan, for redressal of their problems and submitted a letter on August 26.



"The most surprising thing is that here the classrooms are without desks, chairs, or tables for the students and teachers as well. Classes are conducted here by spreading mats on the ground and making students sit on the ground for the class," the letter mentioned.

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) reported this story earlier in December 2023, but the issue persists.

Over 350 students are enrolled in the Pali department, including 3 batches for UG, a certificate course, and 4 batches for MA first and second-year students. The images accessed by the FPJ of students attending the lecture on the floor in a classroom paint a concerning picture.

“We don’t have the proper furniture in our classrooms yet and have to struggle for lectures every time,” a student told the Free Press Journal, requesting anonymity.

Another student added, “It is really difficult for the students to manage without benches, especially on Sundays, since we have a combined class with all the batches.”

'No Drinking Water, Stinking Washrooms': Students

The students further revealed that the classrooms are in very poor condition, both in terms of infrastructure and space.

"The classrooms provided for us are of substandard and poor quality, leakage during the rainy season, no modern educational equipment and facilities, poor acoustics, and fans not working. Such are the conditions of the classrooms at the two lecture complexes in the Kalina Campus of the University," the aforementioned letter further read.

"Clogged, unclean, unhygienic and stinking washrooms; whether gents or ladies; are the regular affairs. No proper arrangement of drinking water and restrooms for the students to use for lunch and to use during the break," students further pointed out the lack of basic amenities in the letter.

Notably, before the classrooms were handed over to the Pali department in July, they underwent renovation.

'Students Struggle A Lot': Professor

A professor from the department highlighted the ongoing struggles faced by students. "Pali is a highly popular course among foreign students, and we see many of them enrolling in it. However, I witness their struggles time and again. Despite our continuous efforts to advocate for better facilities, the university has yet to make any significant progress," the professor, who wished to remain anonymous, shared with FPJ.

When the FPJ contacted MU's Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni, he emphasised the university's commitment to its students' best interests. "Addressing the issues in the Pali department has been a top priority for me since I assumed the role of Vice Chancellor," Kulkarni stated.

As MU students continue to face issues with basic amenities, it raises concerns about the educational experience at one of the most reputed universities.