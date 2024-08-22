Mumbai University Adopts Government's E-Enabled Admission System For Academic Year 2024-25

Representative Photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai officially adopted the government's e-enabled system for the admission process. This method will be applicable for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, beginning with the academic year 2024-25. This move is in line with the National Education Policy. It aims to streamline the admission process through the e-Samarth portal.

The university is organising a series of workshops across its seven districts from August 20 to August 31, 2024, in order to facilitate this transition in the admission process.

MU Organises Workshops

MU organised a workshop on August 20, at Mangaon in Raigad district. This workshop received a good response from the colleges, as per the official statement. A total of 35 colleges participated in this workshop. The second phase included a workshop on August 21 in Khed, Ratnagiri, with 20 colleges attending. On August 22, a workshop in the Ratnagiri sub-area was attended by 24 colleges.

In the said workshop, principals, directors and college representatives of various colleges were informed about the instructions regarding admission name registration, eligibility, and migration certificate, the results to be declared by the students, the information to be filled in the portal according to the affiliation department and the demonstration of the same.

On behalf of the university, DICT Director Dr. Praveen Sinkar, Dr. Deepak Vasave, Deputy Chancellor of Hiren Penalty, Affiliation Department, Ashok Ghule, Deputy Chancellor of Admission, Enrolment, Eligibility and Migration Department and Narendra Khalane, Deputy Chancellor of Examination Department guided the workshop.

Upcoming workshops are scheduled for Sindhudurg on August 24, Palghar on August 28, Thane on August 29, Navi Mumbai and Panvel on August 30, and at Mumbai University on August 31.