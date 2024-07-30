Mumbai: MU’s Ex-VC, Doctor Snehlata Deshmukh With Foresight Leaves Behind Trailblazing Legacy

Dr Snehlata Deshmukh, the first woman dean of Lokmanya Tilak Hospital, Sion, and one of the two women to have served as vice chancellor (VC) at the University of Mumbai (MU), passed away on Monday. She was 85 years old. She is survived by a son and a daughter and four grandchildren.

Known for her work in prenatal and neonatal care, she was instrumental in setting up paediatric surgery departments at KEM Hospital and Sion Hospital. She is also recognised for her literary contributions, especially books on pregnancy that seek to blend ‘garbh sanskar’ – the ancient beliefs and practices pertaining to prenatal care – with modern medical science.

Born in 1938, Deshmukh was educated at Dadar’s Indian Education Society’s School and Ruia College, followed by MBBS from Seth GS Medical College attached to KEM Hospital and MS from MU. Her father, Dr Shrikrishna Jogalekar, was also a renowned medical practitioner and administrator, having served as the dean of both KEM and Sion hospitals.

While at KEM Hospital in 1967, Deshmukh, along with late Dr Ramniklal Gandhi, helped establish its paediatric surgery department. Until then, the children admitted at hospital were operated in the general surgery department. After becoming dean at Sion Hospital in 1990, she set up this department there as well.

Under her leadership, the hospital also started a milk bank for the mothers who were unable to breastfeed their newborns. She also spearheaded a drive to provide folic acid supplements to pregnant women in Dharavi slums to reduce instances of spinal defects among infants in the area. She is also credited with strengthening the hospital’s Staff and Research Society.

It was during Deshmukh’s tenure as VC from 1995 to 2000 that MU began introducing specialised programmes such as Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) alongside the traditional BA, BCom and BSc courses. Many of these courses have since overtaken the traditional programmes in popularity. She also instituted inclusion of the names of mothers of students on graduation certificates.

Deshmukh later joined the Parle Tilak Vidyalaya Association (PTVA), a city-based education organisation, as a director. She was also a prolific writer, having authored several books and articles in periodicals on diverse topics. She also had a reputation as an eloquent and captivating orator.

Her students and colleagues fondly remember her as a soft-spoken mother figure, who was also a strict disciplinarian. “She had a personal connection with everyone from ministers to common people,” said Dr Sanjay Oak, a city-based paediatric surgeon, who was first taught by Deshmukh and later became her teaching colleague.

Former MU VC Rajan Velukar remembers Deshmukh for her love of books. “Whenever I visited her there would be a new book on her desk. Our interactions always revolved around the books we read,” he said.

Swapna Trailokya, who worked with PTVA and Deshmukh for several years, said that she regularly received encouragement and compliments from Deshmukh. Sanjay Deshmukh, another ex-MU VC, said that her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of medical professionals and educators. “Dr Deshmukh’s unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her innovative approach to medical education and administration have set a high standard for all who follow in her footsteps,” he said.

HER CONTRIBUTIONS

One of the two women to have served as MU VC

Set up paediatric surgery departments at KEM and Sion hospitals

Pathbreaking books on pregnancy

Milk bank at Sion Hospital

Spearheaded a drive to provide folic acid supplements to pregnant women in Dharavi slums

Introduced BMS at MU