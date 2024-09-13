Mumbai University Admission Window For UG & PG Courses Closes SOON; Apply Now!

Mumbai University | File Photo

Mumbai: The Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) of the University of Mumbai is currently accepting applications for the undergraduate and graduate admissions process for a variety of courses. Candidates have 3 more days until the admission window closes on September 15, 2024.

The candidates can find the application form on the MU's official websites for the available courses.

Check list of the courses here

While filling out the registration form, it is important for the candidates to upload valid and credible documents. Below are a few documents that the applicant must keep handy during the online registration process.

Required Documents:

Candidate's Photo (HD Quality)

Candidate's Signature Photo (HD Quality)

Scanned copy of SC/ST certificate (if applicable), (HD Quality)

Scanned copy of the PwD certificate (if applicable), (HD Quality)

A scanned copy of the dyslexia certificate (if applicable), (HD Quality)

A scanned copy of a legitimate photo ID document, such as a passport, voter ID, Aadhar UID (preferable), or driver's license.

Important Application Guidelines To Note

1. A candidate should only submit one application per program. If a candidate submits more than one application, they could be rejected.

2. When filling out the application, make sure to use a current, functional email address and mobile number.

2. Print the application form, then store the hard copy somewhere safe.

3. Upload valid documents only

4. Be sure to adhere to the deadline that the university has set.

5. All the details regarding the admission process of all these courses are available on the university website, mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning.

6. For the most recent information, visit the official MU website.

How To Apply?

The admission forms for postgraduate courses can be completed at mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in for the first year of these courses.

idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac, this website provides the postgraduate first and second year M.A. admission forms for these courses.

First, second and third years of degree BA. Admission forms can be filled out through the website, idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Search the homepage for the link to the application.

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Cover the required application costs.

Step7: Send in the application.

Step 8: Download and save for later

Applicants should ensure that, before submitting the form, all information has been checked carefully and completely.