 Mumbai University Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Extended; Apply Till September 15!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai University Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Extended; Apply Till September 15!

Mumbai University Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Extended; Apply Till September 15!

The University of Mumbai’s Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has extended the admission deadline for various courses, including MCA and MMS, until September 15.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai's Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has extended the deadline of the admission process for various courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Online applications for all these courses can now be submitted till September 15, 2024, as per the extended schedule. Also, the first-year admission process of MCA and MMS courses has been extended till September 15, 2024.

Admissions to the first year of postgraduate courses in distance and online learning centers are being done in accordance with the National Education Policy.

First and Second Year Postgraduate Courses

M.A. History

FPJ Shorts
India's Q1FY25 GDP Growth Hits 15-Month Low Of 6.7% As Agriculture, Services Drag
India's Q1FY25 GDP Growth Hits 15-Month Low Of 6.7% As Agriculture, Services Drag
Tragic Video! 10-Yr-Old Girl Crushed To Death After Lorry Hits Scooter While Overtaking In Hyderabad
Tragic Video! 10-Yr-Old Girl Crushed To Death After Lorry Hits Scooter While Overtaking In Hyderabad
TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Criticises Arijit Singh Over Protest Song On Kolkata Rape Case: 'Nothing Released On Badlapur Incident?'
TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Criticises Arijit Singh Over Protest Song On Kolkata Rape Case: 'Nothing Released On Badlapur Incident?'
Mumbai University Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Extended; Apply Till September 15!
Mumbai University Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Extended; Apply Till September 15!

M.A. Sociology

M.A. Economics

M.A. Political Science

M.A. Marathi

M.A. Hindi

M.A. English

M.A. Geography

M.A. Psychology

M.A. Communication and Journalism

M.A. Public Relations

M.Com. Courses

Accounts

Management

M.Sc. Courses

Mathematics

Information Technology

Computer Science

First, Second, and Third Year Degree Courses

B.A.

B.Com.

B.Com. (Accounts and Finance)

B.Sc. (Information Technology)

B.Sc. (Computer Science)

First Year Postgraduate Courses

M.A. History

M.A. Sociology

M.A. Economics

M.A. Political Science

M.A. Marathi

M.A. Hindi

M.A. English

M.A. Geography

M.A. Psychology

M.A. Communication and Journalism

M.A. Public Relations

M.Com. Courses

M. com. (Advanced Accounts)

M. com. (Business Management)

M.Sc. Courses

M.S. C. (Mathematics)

M. S. C. (Information Technology)

M. S. C. (Computer Science)

For the first year of postgraduate courses, admission forms for these courses can be filled out on the website, mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in.

Postgraduate First and Second Year M.A. admission forms for these courses can be filled out from the website, idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

First, second and third years of degree BA. Admission forms can be filled out through the website, idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac. All the details regarding the admission process of all these courses are available on the university website, mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning.

CDOE has Divisional Centers at Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri and Sawantwadi, where admission guidance and study materials are distributed. In the near future, a divisional center will also be started at Palghar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai University Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Extended; Apply Till September 15!

Mumbai University Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Extended; Apply Till September 15!

Sexual Harassment In NIT Trichy By Contract Worker, Accused Arrested After Students Hold All-Night...

Sexual Harassment In NIT Trichy By Contract Worker, Accused Arrested After Students Hold All-Night...

5 Hidden Signs You're Being Bullied At School

5 Hidden Signs You're Being Bullied At School

7 Easy Ways To Ace Competitive Exams: JEE, NEET, CAT & More

7 Easy Ways To Ace Competitive Exams: JEE, NEET, CAT & More

'No More Calculators': West Bengal WBCHSE's New Exam Rule For Class XI & XII Starting 2026!

'No More Calculators': West Bengal WBCHSE's New Exam Rule For Class XI & XII Starting 2026!