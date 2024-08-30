Mumbai University Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Extended; Apply Till September 15!

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai's Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has extended the deadline of the admission process for various courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Online applications for all these courses can now be submitted till September 15, 2024, as per the extended schedule. Also, the first-year admission process of MCA and MMS courses has been extended till September 15, 2024.

Admissions to the first year of postgraduate courses in distance and online learning centers are being done in accordance with the National Education Policy.

First and Second Year Postgraduate Courses

M.A. History

M.A. Sociology

M.A. Economics

M.A. Political Science

M.A. Marathi

M.A. Hindi

M.A. English

M.A. Geography

M.A. Psychology

M.A. Communication and Journalism

M.A. Public Relations

M.Com. Courses

Accounts

Management

M.Sc. Courses

Mathematics

Information Technology

Computer Science

First, Second, and Third Year Degree Courses

B.A.

B.Com.

B.Com. (Accounts and Finance)

B.Sc. (Information Technology)

B.Sc. (Computer Science)

First Year Postgraduate Courses

M.A. History

M.A. Sociology

M.A. Economics

M.A. Political Science

M.A. Marathi

M.A. Hindi

M.A. English

M.A. Geography

M.A. Psychology

M.A. Communication and Journalism

M.A. Public Relations

M.Com. Courses

M. com. (Advanced Accounts)

M. com. (Business Management)

M.Sc. Courses

M.S. C. (Mathematics)

M. S. C. (Information Technology)

M. S. C. (Computer Science)

For the first year of postgraduate courses, admission forms for these courses can be filled out on the website, mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in.

Postgraduate First and Second Year M.A. admission forms for these courses can be filled out from the website, idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

First, second and third years of degree BA. Admission forms can be filled out through the website, idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac. All the details regarding the admission process of all these courses are available on the university website, mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning.

CDOE has Divisional Centers at Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri and Sawantwadi, where admission guidance and study materials are distributed. In the near future, a divisional center will also be started at Palghar.