Mumbai University Launches Short Course for Professors on Ancient Civilizations and Global Cultures

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has launched a one-week short course for university professors on World Culture and Civilization. This course will focus on the ancient cultures of Lithuania, Slovakia, Romania, and Persia. Researchers from a variety of fields will teach the courses.

The course was launched today, i.e., September 4, 2024, at the Kalina complex of the University of Mumbai in association with the UGC-Malviya Mission Teacher Training Centre, Department of Archaeology, Hindu Studies Center and International Center for Cultural Studies.

The event was attended by Diana Mikviseni, Ambassador of Lithuania; Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ajay Bhamre; Vijay Swamy, Director of the International Center for Cultural Studies, Dr. Prakash Masram, Director-in-Charge of the Archaeology Department, and Ravikant Sangurde, In-Charge Director of the Hindu Studies Centre.

Prof. Vidya Venketesan, Director of the UGC-Malviya Mission Teacher Training Center, and 38 educators from across India also attended the launch event.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni said, "Through the study and research of global culture, language, civilization and traditions, many important aspects will be revealed and studying them has become the need of the hour. The importance of this short course is going to be highlighted in order to understand the ancient civilizations and to have a better understanding of human culture."

Vijay Swamy, Director of the International Center for Cultural Studies, highlighted the cultural diversity on the world stage and the ancient and historical cultural heritage of European countries and Western countries. He underscored the need for a large-scale study and revision of the wider cosmopolitan community and culture on the back of the world. He also said that it is necessary to find similarities with Indian culture and study it from today's perspective by showing a short film of the marriage system, sacrifices and sacrifices in Lithuania.