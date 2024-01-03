Mumbai News: Nationwide Truck Drivers' Strike Impacts School Bus Services In City | Representative Image

Mumbai: Though the All India Motor Transport Association (AIMTC) ended the nationwide truckers’ strike against the new hit-and-run law on Tuesday night following assurances from the Centre, the impact on school buses was palpable on Wednesday morning as operators stayed off roads, forcing many schools to remain shut.

The School Bus Owners’ Association Mumbai & Maharashtra (SBOA) is the largest body that operates 40,000 school buses in the state. In Mumbai alone, it runs about 8,000 buses.

The aftermath of the strike by the truck drivers was also evident in Mumbai as the city faces fuel crises hitting the school bus services in certain parts.

Huge rush and long ques outside a #petrolpump in #Sion, #Mumbai as fear grips over shortage of fuel in city amidst #TruckDriversProtest.



Video By: @aishooaaram pic.twitter.com/bU28F7VBGD — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 2, 2024

Schools of Borivali, Virar and Nalasopara were impacted

SBOA president Anil Garg told the FPJ that bus services in schools of Borivali, Virar and Nalasopara were impacted as petrol pumps had run dry. Although the authorities have assured that there will be a regular supply soon, Garg remained sceptical. He said around 500 school buses in the city did not run on Wednesday and a few buses carrying students were stuck halfway.

Earlier, state education minister Deepak Kesarkar had appealed to the bus drivers to not participate in the strike, which was called off Tuesday night.

South Bombay schools unaffected

Schools in south Mumbai, though, were unaffected. Don Bosco High School in Matunga, Saint Stanislaus in Bandra, Gopi Birla Memorial School in Walkeshwar, and Saint Mary’s School reported no complaints from their bus drivers.

Home Secretary's meeting with truck drivers

Earlier the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives. After the meeting Bhalla said that govt doesn't want the new rule to be implemented right now. "We all want to say that before implementing Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106/2, we will have a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives and then only we will take a decision", added the secretary.