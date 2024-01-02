 Truck Drivers' Strike: AIMTC Calls Off Agitation, Asks Truckers To Resume Work
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTruck Drivers' Strike: AIMTC Calls Off Agitation, Asks Truckers To Resume Work

Truck Drivers' Strike: AIMTC Calls Off Agitation, Asks Truckers To Resume Work

The All India Motor Transport Association (AIMTC) on Tuesday said "all issues are resolved".

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Vijay Gohil

Following their meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has decided to call off the truckers' strike. Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman of the Core Committee at AIMTC, stated, "No laws will be imposed until the next meeting of AIMTC is held."

He urged AIMTC and other truck drivers to return to their jobs, highlighting the government's decision to put on hold the proposed ten years of punishment and fine in hit-and-run cases. Singh emphasised the importance of truck drivers, referring to them as "our soldiers."

The government clarified that Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106/2 has not been implemented, and discussions with AIMTC representatives will precede any decisions. The contentious provision had halted operations for nearly 95,000 trucks, disrupting the supply chain and causing shortages at some petrol pumps.

Read Also
Truck Drivers' Strike: Those Who Inform Police Will Not Face Stringent Provision, Says Govt Official
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Truck Drivers' Strike: AIMTC Calls Off Agitation, Asks Truckers To Resume Work

Truck Drivers' Strike: AIMTC Calls Off Agitation, Asks Truckers To Resume Work

Truck Drivers' Protest: New Hit-And-Run Law On 'Hold', Says AIMTC After Meeting With Home Secretary;...

Truck Drivers' Protest: New Hit-And-Run Law On 'Hold', Says AIMTC After Meeting With Home Secretary;...

Truck Driver's Strike Day 2: Chaos Prevails At Punjab, Haryana Petrol Pumps Amid Protests Over New...

Truck Driver's Strike Day 2: Chaos Prevails At Punjab, Haryana Petrol Pumps Amid Protests Over New...

Man Masturbates On Woman Passenger's Face On Train, Arrested By Goa Police

Man Masturbates On Woman Passenger's Face On Train, Arrested By Goa Police

Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court To Pronounce Verdict Tomorrow On Petitions Seeking Probe

Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court To Pronounce Verdict Tomorrow On Petitions Seeking Probe