Truck Drivers' Strike: AIMTC Calls Off Agitation, Asks Truckers To Resume Work

Vijay Gohil

Following their meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has decided to call off the truckers' strike. Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman of the Core Committee at AIMTC, stated, "No laws will be imposed until the next meeting of AIMTC is held."

He urged AIMTC and other truck drivers to return to their jobs, highlighting the government's decision to put on hold the proposed ten years of punishment and fine in hit-and-run cases. Singh emphasised the importance of truck drivers, referring to them as "our soldiers."

The government clarified that Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106/2 has not been implemented, and discussions with AIMTC representatives will precede any decisions. The contentious provision had halted operations for nearly 95,000 trucks, disrupting the supply chain and causing shortages at some petrol pumps.