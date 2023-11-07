 Mumbai News: IIT Bombay Cancels Lecture On Israel-Palestine Conflict
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai News: IIT Bombay Cancels Lecture On Israel-Palestine Conflict

Mumbai News: IIT Bombay Cancels Lecture On Israel-Palestine Conflict

The lecture, titled ‘Israel-Palestine: The Historical Context’, was organised by the institute’s Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS)

Musab QaziUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: IIT Bombay Cancels Lecture On Israel-Palestine Conflict |

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Tuesday cancelled a lecture on Israel-Palestine conflict by writer and academician Achin Vanaik following social media posts describing him as ‘Hamas sympathiser’.

The lecture, titled ‘Israel-Palestine: The Historical Context’, was organised by the institute’s Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS). A mail was sent to the students announcing cancellation of the event, which was slated to be held in the evening, due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

Read Also
Mumbai: Over 4000 participate in IIT Bombay Annual Half Marathon
article-image

Nuclear disarmament and international law

Vanaik is a former professor of international relations at the University of Delhi and an associate at the Netherlands-based Transnational Institute. An author of multiple books, he has been advocating for nuclear disarmament and working to make Israel comply with the international law.

While the organisers didn’t provide a specific reason for the eleventh-hour cancellation of the lecture, which was already postponed by a day, the presence of Vanaik had drawn the scorn of some social media users.

“Every university has turned into left-marxist producer. If not sanitised today, we can’t complain about what they do tomorrow after coming out of colleges,” read a post on X (formely Twitter).

A week earler the author had spoken at the OP Jindal Global University in Haryana. The clips from the lecture, which were circulated on the social media, had drawn criticism from some quarters.

IIT Bombay hasn’t responded to FPJ’s request for a comment on the issue.

Read Also
Mumbai News: After OP Jindal, IIT Bombay Students Invite Alleged Pro-Hamas Author Achin Vanaik
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CAT 2023 Admit Cards Out : Here's How To Download

CAT 2023 Admit Cards Out : Here's How To Download

IBPS SO Exam 2023 Dates Announced : Check Details

IBPS SO Exam 2023 Dates Announced : Check Details

5 Tips To Help You Improve Your Handwriting

5 Tips To Help You Improve Your Handwriting

5 Tips For Students To Balance Studies And Fun During Diwali

5 Tips For Students To Balance Studies And Fun During Diwali

5 Habits Every Student Must Have

5 Habits Every Student Must Have