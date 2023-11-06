Mumbai News: After OP Jindal, IIT Bombay Students Invite Alleged Pro-Hamas Author Achin Vanaik

IIT Bombay Students Invite Alleged Pro-Hamas Author Achin Vanaik | Representational Pic

A fresh controversy has erupted from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) after allegations of a lecture by renowned author and former Professor of Delhi University (DU), Achin Vanaik. According to a post on X, the premiere institute in Mumbai is organizing an event in which the social activist will took a special session. The author is accused of taking pro-Hamas stance at various stages.

@thehawkeyeex through a post on X writes, "After Jindal Institute, @iitbombay IIT Bombay has invited Hamas sympathiser prof Achin Vanaik for lecture on Israel-Palestine."

After Jindal Institute, @iitbombay IIT Bombay has invited Hamas sympathiser prof Achin Vanaik for lecture on Israel-Palestine.



— The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) November 6, 2023

Controversy at OP Jindal University:

Earlier this month, Jindal University was accused of conducting a lecture by Prof. Achin Vanaik and Dr Sameena’s behaviour.

On November 1, the university hosted a talk titled ‘The History and Politics of the Palestinian Present‘ by Professor Achin Vanaik.

According to the media reports, the professor made several anti-Semitic and anti-Hindu comments and also criticized the Modi government for India’s stance on the conflict.

Hamas support continues in Jindal global law university

2 November 2023 -



— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 3, 2023

As per the latest events brawling in the Israel-Palestine war, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the occupied West Bank, where Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas pushed for an immediate ceasefire from Israel.

Abbas made this plea following an Israeli strike on Gaza's Maghazi refugee camp that resulted in the loss of many lives, as reported by the health ministry in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas. Abbas characterised the Gaza assault as a "war of genocide and destruction" carried out by the "Israeli war machine".

