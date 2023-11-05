Priyanka Gandhi Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Palestine After Death Of Over 10,000 Civilians In Israel Attack

Priyanka Gandhi Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Palestine |

New Delhi, November 5: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday once again raised concern over the death of about 10,000 people including about 5,000 children in Gaza, and demanded that a ceasefire is the very least step that should be immediately enforced. She also slammed the so called leaders of "free" world for financing and supporting the genocide in Palestine.

'It is horrific and shameful beyond words'

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "It is horrific and shameful beyond words that almost 10,000 civilians of which nearly 5000 are children have been massacred, whole family lines have been finished off, hospitals and ambulances have been bombed, refugee camps targeted and yet the so-called leaders of the “free” world continue to finance and support the genocide in Palestine."

'A ceasefire is the very least step'

"A ceasefire is the very least step that should be immediately enforced by the international community or it will have no moral authority left," she said. Her remarks came after reports, suggested that over 10,000 civilians including 5,000 children have died in the Israel-Hamas war.

Fighting in the Gaza Strip has entered day 29

Fighting in the Gaza Strip has entered day 29 after Hamas members launched an attack on Israel, killing at least 1,400 people on October 7. Since the October 7 Hamas attack, according to reports Israel's retaliatory bombardments have killed more than 10,000 Palestinians.

