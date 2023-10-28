Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, Kharge, CMs Gehlot & Baghel Among Congress' Star Campaigners For MP Elections

Bhopal: Priyanka To Campaign In Towns, Rahul In Rural Areas, Kharge In SC seats |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party released the revised list of star campaigners for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly election scheduled to be held next month in which Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge topped the list.

The other prominent leaders in the list includes Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, General Secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Randeep Surjewala and others.

Former CM of Madhya Pradesh and state congress chief Kamal Nath, leader of opposition of Madhya Pradesh Govind Singh, former CM and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot are also in the list of star campaigners.

Besides, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, senior leader Arun Yadav, Suresh Pachouri, Ajay Singh Rahul, Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar too are in the list of the star campaigners for Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress party has announced its candidates for all 230 seats in the state for upcoming assembly polls scheduled to be held next month.

The party has announced the name of candidates in its three lists - 144 candidates in the first list, 88 candidates, including replacement of three candidates in the second list and a single name in its third list.

Apart from this, the Congress party has replaced the candidates on seven seats so far in the state for upcoming assembly polls.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

In 2019 the Congress had emerged as the single largest pary in the state with 114 seats and 41.5% Vote Share. Kamal Nath was sworn in as chief minister but soon lost power to a rebellion led by Jyoiraditya Scindia

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)