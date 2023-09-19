Mumbai News: Ganpati Making Workshop Organised At Orchids The International School

Students taking part in Terracotta Ganpati Making Workshop at Orchids The International School. |

The Terracotta Ganpati Making Workshop was organised, at Orchids The International School, Seawoods, Navi-Mumbai, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The aim of the workshop was to introduce participants to the art of clay modeling and making them familiar with Eco-friendly materials. The workshop spanned over 4 hours, and brought together students and parents to make their clay model.

The primary objectives of the workshop were to provide hands-on experience in Terracotta clay modeling, encourage creativity and self-expression through art, promote understanding and learning with the parents, giving them a first-hand experience of different types of concept learning happening in the Visual Art department.

