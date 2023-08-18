 Mumbai News: OES School, Andheri Launches Book On Independence Struggle By Capt. Shoukat Mukherjee
The self-published book is written by Captain Shoukat Mukherjee, a distinguished merchant mariner and former captain in the merchant navy, from Kolkata.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
(L-R) Captain Shoukat Mukherjee, Cdr.(Retd) Sulakshan Kumar Sharma, and Dr. Radhika Vakharia, Director and Principal, OES International School, Andheri. | Special Arrangement

Mumbai: A book titled, ‘Behind The Tricolour-Lost Legends of 1947’ was launched in Mumbai on July 29  in partnership with OES International School - Andheri at Prof. Javed Khan Convention Centre, HK Campus in Andheri. 

The self-published book is written by Captain Shoukat Mukherjee, a distinguished merchant mariner and former captain in the merchant navy, from Kolkata. He envisions reaching out to all Indians in the world with stories of the forgotten legends of India's freedom struggle. The book which commemorates Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav features tales of 75 legends of India’s freedom movement, whose names have been washed away in history.

The book was launched by the Chief Guest, veteran Commander, Sulakshan Kumar Sharma (Retd.Indian Navy). The event was attended by historians, book enthusiasts, academicians and more. 

Dr.Radhika Vakharia, Director and Principal of OES School, advised that this book should be welcomed in the school community as it has interesting and never heard before stories of people who gave their life for India’s freedom. 

The event was enthusiastically moderated by Ms. Lumina Miranda, the Executive Coordinator of OES School, Andheri.  The book launch was a great success with more than 100 copies being sold right after its launch. 

