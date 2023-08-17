Mumbai News: Diamond Jubilee High School Celebrates Cultural Exchange With International Students

Students from different countries enjoy cultural exchange at DJHSM. |

Mumbai: “A great school will educate its students not merely to be personally successful but also to use their gifts to build their communities and enhance the common good to levels beyond our dreams.” - His Highness the Aga Khan IV.

On July 15, 2023, Diamond Jubilee High School, Mumbai (DJHSM) welcomed 56 Global Encounters (GE) students and 10 facilitators from 17 different countries and continents such as the USA, Tajikistan, Africa, and more. This programme focused on leadership, service, and cultural exchange, wherein young individuals learned from one another and fostered connections across borders.

The day commenced with pairing GE and DJHSM students as buddies, facilitating meaningful connections and cross-cultural exchanges. The sharing sessions encouraged open dialogue, empathy, understanding, and friendships. Maya Haji, who is from Canada, expressed her gratitude by saying, "Thank you love, for being my travel guide. I enjoyed learning about your school and the exciting Virtual Reality and Chemistry lab experiences. Look forward to your visit to Canada soon."

The dance performance proved to be spectacular, as DJHSM students presented their traditional dances. The vibrant costumes and energy held the audience in awe, transcending cultural barriers and celebrating the shared humanity. In addition to that games like human bingo, helped students. During the event, GE students also went on a school tour, where DJHSM students showcased their artwork and classrooms. The exchange of gifts and thank-you notes also helped deepen the bonds.

Events like these exemplify the transformative power of education, nurturing future global leaders, who drive change in our interconnected world. They provide opportunities to celebrate and embrace our differences, breaking barriers, fostering empathy, and building a more inclusive future. A Grade 9 student from DJHSM, Ayesha Gaziani shared, "This divergent program was filled with excitement, knowledge, and cultural exchange with my partner from Kenya. The heartfelt desire to stay connected made it truly special, exceeding my expectations. I cherish the memories with my new friend and look forward to future similar programs with enthusiasm."

DJHSM remains committed to supporting initiatives such as these, where young minds are nurtured to become advocates of unity, respect, and service.