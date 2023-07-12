 Mumbai News: St. Mary's ICSE School Celebrates Immaculata 2023 With Students, Teachers
Mumbai News: St. Mary's ICSE School Celebrates Immaculata 2023 With Students, Teachers

For teachers, who mentored the students it was a day filled, with pride as the students wowed everyone with their professionalism, teamwork and high energy presence throughout the day.

FPJ Education Desk
Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Fr (Dr.) Francis Swamy S.J, Director, St. Mary’s School ICSE with Amole Gupte, filmmaker and screenwriter. | Official Arrangement

Immaculata 2023, which was conducted by St. Mary's ICSE school, was one of the best displays of student power. Organised by the students, who delivered the concepts and well curated, and creatively executed activities, Immaculata was the ultimate test of academic quality imparted at St Mary’s ICSE by a dedicated team of educators.

For teachers, who mentored the students it was a day filled, with pride as the students wowed everyone with their professionalism, teamwork and high energy presence throughout the day.

"The 9th edition of Immaculata gave immense opportunities to students to discover their hidden potential, capabilities, and to enhance it. Immaculata is a team work wherein teachers play the role of a mentor who students seek advice from," said Fr(Dr.) Francis Swamy S.J., Director of St. Mary’s School ICSE. 

"Time management, value of teamwork, social interaction, public speaking, entrepreneurship, and so many other skills are also learnt by students," added Fr (Dr.) Swamy. Next year the school is set to celebrate 160 years in its tenth edition.

article-image

