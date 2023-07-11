 MP: Gokuldas Public School Students Shine In SOF Exams In Khargone
Around 394 students participated in the competitive examination.

Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Gokuldas Public School, Khargone, have bagged international and national ranks in Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) examinations.

Around 394 students participated in the competitive examination (internationally) organised by the SOF Foundation and bagged 28 international gold medals for mathematics, six international gold medals for General Knowledge (GK), two gold medals in English Language and 16 national medals for Science.

School chairperson Sarita Mahajan, director Ashok Mahajan, financial advisor KH Mahajan, academic director Sanjay Gupta and principal MandlaVedwati felicitated students with certificates and medals for excelling in the competitive examinations and wished for their bright future.

Commenting on the performance of students at international level, principal congratulated the winners and teachers for bringing out the best in them and advised students to participate in all competitive examinations to update their learning skills and also overall personality development.The event was conducted by Neelima Jain.

