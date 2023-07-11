 Indore: Three Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents
They got critically injured and were taken to the hospital but they could not be saved.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were killed while a person got injured in two separate road accidents on Khandwa Road, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the first incident happened near Umrikheda village on Sunday. Two friends named Shahrukh and Arif came to the city for some work. While returning, their bike was hit by a vehicle. They got critically injured and were taken to the hospital but they could not be saved. It is said that a truck hit them. However, the police are checking the CCTVs of the road to identify the truck and its driver.  

Another incident occurred in Simrol, where Shubham along with his friend had gone to visit Shani Temple in Baigram village on Khandwa Road and while returning when they were hit by a car. In this accident Shubham died and his friend is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. The police are taking his statement to know the circumstances under which the incident happened.  

