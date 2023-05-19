Indore: Three get lifer for killing teen during quarrel over game played on mobile phone

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for killing a 18-year-old man following a dispute while playing a game on mobile phone, a prosecution official said on Friday.

An additional sessions judge on Thursday found the accused Ahmed Raza (22), Sarfaraz Ahmed (22) and Irfan Sheikh (21) guilty of charges under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, additional public prosecutor Saraswati Yadav said.

The trio had killed Avesh Ahmed alias Chand by attacking him with knives and sticks on the night of May 7, 2021, he said.

The murder was fallout of a quarrel that had erupted over a game of 'Ludo' played on mobile phone, Yadav said, adding that the prosecution had produced 19 witnesses in the case.