MP: Gwalior woman booked for throwing acid on former lover's wife; accused levels rape allegations

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old woman was booked for allegedly throwing acid on the wife of her former live-in partner in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday evening in Janakganj area here, Lashkar City Superintendent of Police Shiyaz KM said.
The victim has sustained severe wounds and has been rushed to Delhi for advanced treatment, he said.
"Based on the victim's husband's complaint, we have booked the woman for throwing acid. Meanwhile, the accused has claimed the victim's 36-year-old husband raped her while they were in a live-in relationship since 2018," he said.
The acid incident and the rape allegation are being probed, the CSP said.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)