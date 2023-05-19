 MP: Gwalior woman booked for throwing acid on former lover's wife; accused levels rape allegations
The victim has sustained severe wounds and has been rushed to Delhi for advanced treatment.

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old woman was booked for allegedly throwing acid on the wife of her former live-in partner in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Janakganj area here, Lashkar City Superintendent of Police Shiyaz KM said.

The victim has sustained severe wounds and has been rushed to Delhi for advanced treatment, he said.

"Based on the victim's husband's complaint, we have booked the woman for throwing acid. Meanwhile, the accused has claimed the victim's 36-year-old husband raped her while they were in a live-in relationship since 2018," he said.

The acid incident and the rape allegation are being probed, the CSP said.

