 Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26
The BMC Education Department held a brainstorming session on June 13 to plan for the 2025–26 academic year. Senior officials, school principals, and NGO representatives discussed strategies to enhance student learning and school activities. The event emphasised innovation and student-centric approaches in BMC schools.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Officials and educators participate in a collaborative brainstorming session at Anna Bhau Sathe Theatre, Byculla, to shape a student-focused academic plan for 2025–26, organised by BMC's Education Department. | X/@mybmc

Mumbai: The Education Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) organised a major brainstorming session today, June 13, at the Anna Bhau Sathe Theatre in Byculla to discuss strategic planning for the upcoming academic year 2025–26.

The session saw the presence of Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr. Amit Saini, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Dr. (Mrs.) Prachi Jambhekar, Education Officer (Primary) Mr. Rajesh Kankal, and Education Officer (Secondary) Mrs. Sujata Khare.

In addition to senior officials, the meeting was also attended by Deputy Educational Officers, Superintendents, Principals, and representatives from various NGOs associated with the education sector.

"The attendees were guided in two sessions regarding the planning of students' studies and various educational activities in the academic year 2025-26, and the various measures to be taken for this," the BMC shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The day-long session was divided into two parts, focusing on student-centric planning and educational activities for the upcoming academic year. Detailed discussions were held on innovative strategies and necessary measures to improve student learning outcomes and enhance the academic environment in BMC schools.

