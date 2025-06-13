 Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top Global Universities
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top Global Universities

Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top Global Universities

As part of this ambitious project, Letters of Intent (LOIs) will be officially granted to five top-ranked international universities to establish campuses in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Pexels image

In a landmark move to transform Maharashtra into a global hub for higher education, the state government is launching India’s first-ever International Education City in Navi Mumbai under the “Mumbai Rising” initiative. As part of this ambitious project, Letters of Intent (LOIs) will be officially granted to five top-ranked international universities to establish campuses in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The LOI Granting Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The event will be attended by several high-profile dignitaries. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education, will serve as the Chief Guest. Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, will also be present, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.

The five foreign universities selected to receive the LOIs are University of Aberdeen and University of York from the United Kingdom, University of Western Australia, Illinois Institute of Technology from the United States, and Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) from Italy. These institutions are renowned for academic excellence and innovation in various disciplines.

The International Education City is being developed by CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation) under the guidance of the Government of Maharashtra. “The campus will be located within a 5-kilometre radius of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, making it easily accessible to students and faculty from across the globe. This Education City will be the first of its kind in India and aims to house campuses of ten leading international universities,” a CIDCO official said.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Read Also
Maharashtra Excise Dept Led By Ajit Pawar Proposes To Allow 2,160 New Liquor Shops, Plan Put On Hold...
article-image

This initiative is designed to provide Indian students with access to globally recognized education right at home. The presence of foreign university campuses will promote multicultural academic exchange and foster collaboration between students and faculty from diverse backgrounds. It will also strengthen India’s position in global higher education rankings and reduce the need for outbound student migration.

The International EduCity is expected to play a pivotal role in the economic development of Maharashtra by positioning Mumbai and Navi Mumbai as global centres of education. The project is aligned with the state’s vision of achieving a $1 trillion economy, and it will significantly contribute to India's broader goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2029.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen On June 16 With ‘School Welcome Festival’; CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen On June 16 With ‘School Welcome Festival’; CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Mumbai University Begins 2025-26 Admissions For Distance & Online Courses, Launches Fully Online MA...

Mumbai University Begins 2025-26 Admissions For Distance & Online Courses, Launches Fully Online MA...

Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26

Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26

Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top...

Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top...

MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 Application Deadline Extended To June 23 After Low Completion Rate

MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 Application Deadline Extended To June 23 After Low Completion Rate