Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top Global Universities

Pexels image

In a landmark move to transform Maharashtra into a global hub for higher education, the state government is launching India’s first-ever International Education City in Navi Mumbai under the “Mumbai Rising” initiative. As part of this ambitious project, Letters of Intent (LOIs) will be officially granted to five top-ranked international universities to establish campuses in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The LOI Granting Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The event will be attended by several high-profile dignitaries. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education, will serve as the Chief Guest. Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, will also be present, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.

The five foreign universities selected to receive the LOIs are University of Aberdeen and University of York from the United Kingdom, University of Western Australia, Illinois Institute of Technology from the United States, and Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) from Italy. These institutions are renowned for academic excellence and innovation in various disciplines.

The International Education City is being developed by CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation) under the guidance of the Government of Maharashtra. “The campus will be located within a 5-kilometre radius of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, making it easily accessible to students and faculty from across the globe. This Education City will be the first of its kind in India and aims to house campuses of ten leading international universities,” a CIDCO official said.

This initiative is designed to provide Indian students with access to globally recognized education right at home. The presence of foreign university campuses will promote multicultural academic exchange and foster collaboration between students and faculty from diverse backgrounds. It will also strengthen India’s position in global higher education rankings and reduce the need for outbound student migration.

The International EduCity is expected to play a pivotal role in the economic development of Maharashtra by positioning Mumbai and Navi Mumbai as global centres of education. The project is aligned with the state’s vision of achieving a $1 trillion economy, and it will significantly contribute to India's broader goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2029.