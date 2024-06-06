Mumbai: MU Announces BA MMC Semester 6 Results, 66.55% Students Clear The Exam

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Mumbai University has announced the results of the BA Multimedia and Mass Communication (BA MMC) Semester 6 examination held in April 2024. In this examination, 1,490 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 66.55%. The university also released results for Commerce, Science, Management, and Humanities within 30 days.

The examination results are available on the university's website, http://www.mumresults.in/ and http://www.mumresults.in/.

Pass percentage

A total of 2,995 students registered for this examination, out of which 2,904 appeared. Among them, 1,490 students passed, and 749 students failed. The pass percentage is 66.55%. Additionally, 91 students were absent, and the results of 6 students were withheld due to copying incidents. Results of 456 students were withheld because they had not passed the first or second year, and 203 students had their results withheld due to various issues preventing confirmation of their admission.

No Results Withheld

The use of stickers and online attendance methods ensured accuracy, and no student's results were withheld.

To date, the university has announced 78 results for the summer session of 2024.

BCOm Sem 6 Result

Earlier, the University of Mumbai announced the result of the examination of the third year B.Com session 6 of the first session i.e. summer session held in March 2024. 16,636 students have passed this exam, while the pass percentage stood at 43.52%.