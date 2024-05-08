 Mumbai: Only 43.2% Students Clear MU's B.Com Semester 6 Exam
The university has declared the result before the scheduled time. Last year the result of BCom session 6 was announced on June 6.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has announced the result of the important examination of the third year B.Com session 6 of the first session i.e. summer session held in March 2024. 16,636 students have passed this exam. The pass percentage is 43.52.

43.2% students clear the exam

While 54,901 students had registered for this exam, 52,478 students appeared for the exam. 16,636 students passed in this. While 21,592 students failed. The result of this exam is 43.52 percent. 2423 students were absent in the examination. Results of 95 students are withheld due to copying issue. The results of 8688 students have been reserved as they have not passed the first or second year.

All the answer sheets have been evaluated and moderated by Onscreen Marking (OSM) method. Along with the said BCom, the university has announced the results of 8 exams of the summer session till date.

Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mumbai said , "B.Com Sem 6 Result is very important for further career of students. As many students go abroad for higher education, special attention was given to examination, assessment and results." This result has been announced by the university in just 24 days.

Increased server capacity

Since the number of students is more than 50 thousand, the files were made and uploaded on the website according to seat number of BCom session 6. The capacity of the server has also been increased for this. The said result has been uploaded on the university website www.mumresults.in.

