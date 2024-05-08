Mumbai University Results Declared For BCom, BPharm And BSc; Direct Link Inside

Direct link below | FPJ

The semester results for several courses, including BPharm, BSc, and BCom, have recently been made public by Mumbai University. The official website, mu.ac.in, has the Mumbai University Results 2024 available for viewing. Students can use their PRN number to view the University of Mumbai results for 2024.

How to check result via website?

-Go to mu.ac.in, the university's official website.

-From the menu bar, choose the "Students" segment.

-Select the "Results" section from that menu.

-Click on the Course after choosing it from the list.

-The outcome will show up on the screen.

-Print the scorecard or download it for future use.

Results are out for the following courses:

The results are out for BCom (CBSGS) 6th Semester, which was announced on May 06, 2024. BSc (Information Techno.) (CBSGS) 5th Semester on May 04, 2024, BPharm (CBSGS) 7th Semester on May 02, 2024, BCom (Banking And Insurance) (CBSGS) 5th Semester on April 30, 2024 and BCom (Financial Markets) (CBSGS) 5th Semester was announced on April 30, 2024.

Direct link for result:

