Mumbai: MU Asks College To Complete Formalities Of Students Awaiting Results

As 92 engineering graduates from college in Karjat (Raigad) await their final results and degree certificates for the past ten months owing to their pending enrolment and eligibility verification process, the University of Mumbai (MU) has issued a fresh directive to the college to complete the formalities.

MU has withheld the mark sheets of these students, who were admitted to the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) course at Yadavrao Tasgaonkar Institute of Engineering and Technology (YTIET) in 2020-2 and completed it last year, claiming that the institute didn't complete the enrollment and eligibility-related formalities. The college has however denied the allegation, and instead blamed the varsity for refusing to accept the paperwork submitted by them.

Students Struggle With Delayed Degrees, College Faces Varsity Directive

In a letter issued to YTIET on Thursday, the varsity's Admission, Enrolment, Eligibility and Migration Department revealed that the college has failed to complete the eligibility and enrolment procedure of close to 1,000 students admitted in the first and second year BE since 2015-16. The college was asked to provide the necessary documents within two days. If the students' results remain withheld and they face academic loss, it would be the responsibility of the college, says the directive.

For the last several months, the graduates have been running from pillar to post to have their seventh and eight semester mark sheets as well as degree certificates released but to no avail. The varsity in January held the college responsible for the delay in admission formalities and imposed a penalty. The college has since paid a part of the penalty, but the results are yet to be issued.

"Without our degree, we have been facing trouble finding jobs, though initially the college would issue a letter to the prospective employers verifying our credentials. However, many students couldn't pursue higher education," said a student.

Financial Crisis Hindering College Enrolment Process, Says Principal

Raju Sairaise, principal of the college, however, said that it's the university which has consistently refused to accept the documents being provided to them.

"We had prepared all the necessary paperwork for eligibility and enrolment, but MU officials didn't accept them citing pending examination fee dues. They told us that these documents would only be accepted if we clear the varsity's dues. Since 2016-17, our college is facing a financial crisis due to low enrollment, with the situation worsening during Covid-19 pandemic. We are even finding it difficult to pay the salaries of our staff. We requested the university to allow us time to pay the outstanding amount, but they didn't consider it. There is no rule which says that the eligibility and enrolment process can be halted over dues. The two are completely unrelated matters," he said.