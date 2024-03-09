MU Celebrates Convocation Ceremony For Department Of Journalism

File Photo

Mumbai University recently celebrated the convocation ceremony for the Department of Communication and Journalism, marking a significant milestone for graduates from the program. The event took place at the esteemed Firoshaha Mehta Bhawan, Kalina Complex, amid a gathering of esteemed guests, faculty members, and proud families.

Under the distinguished chairmanship of Dr. Sundar Rajdeep, Head of the Communication and Journalism Department, the ceremony honored the achievements of students from the academic years 2020 to 2023. It was a momentous occasion as graduates were conferred with Master's and Doctoral degrees, signifying their dedication and hard work throughout their academic journey.

Renowned figures from the media industry graced the event as chief guests, including film and serial producer Nitin Vaidya, journalist Prasad Kathe, and journalist Alka Dhupkar. Their presence added prestige to the ceremony and provided valuable insights to the aspiring journalists.

The convocation ceremony not only celebrated academic excellence but also recognized students who excelled in various fields within the university. These outstanding individuals were duly honored for their remarkable achievements, setting an inspiring example for their peers.