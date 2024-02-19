MU Secures ₹20 Cr Grant Under PM-USHA Initiative; New Hostel, Sports Grounds Among Infrastructural Developments

Mumbai University | File photo

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ukhtar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA), Mumbai University has been sanctioned a grant of Rs 20 crore for infrastructural and educational development. This initiative aims to bolster higher educational institutions across the nation by enhancing infrastructure, implementing new educational activities, and strengthening facilities.

The launch of this initiative will take place on January 20th at 11 am through video conferencing and the program will be telecast live at Sir Kawasji Jahangir Convocation Hall of Mumbai University.

New Hostel, Sports Grounds, Solar Power, and More

The allocated funds will be utilized for various schemes, including the establishment of a new girls' hostel at the Kalina complex, development of a volleyball ground in Thane suburb, the installation of a tennis ground, the implementation of a solar power generation system, construction of protective walls, entrance beautification, internal road construction, rainwater harvesting, and modernization of the incubation center at the Kalina complex.

Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, the Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University, highlighted the significance of these funds in enhancing educational infrastructure and fostering growth at the Kalina Complex and Thane sub-parishes

“With the help of artificial intelligence, special emphasis will be placed on the emerging sectors of health services and machine learning,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni.

The live broadcasting of the launch will witness the unveiling of various activities and schemes to be implemented under the PM-USHA scheme. Attendees include members of various authorities, dignitaries from diverse fields, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff. The event organization is overseen by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ajay Bhamre, Registrar Prof. Baliram Gaikwad, and coordinated by Prof. Varsha Kelkar Mane, the coordinator of the PM-USHA Cell.