Kala Utsav |

Mumbai: A Cultural festival was recently organised by the Performing Arts Circle of Guru Nanak College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, GTB Nagar, Sion.

Kala Utsav, which was celebrated by college students, showcased the latest talents in the field of Performing Arts. Well-known actor Anuj Thackeray and singer Mr. Chitranshu Srivastava were the judges for this year's art festival.

100 students participated in the college fest across 22 events.