Mumbai: Jai Hind College to inaugurate new auditorium after three years

Mumbai: After undertaking a big renovation project on campus, the Jai Hind College is to inaugurate its new auditorium tomorrow in its 75th year, on Saturday, April 8, at 12:30 PM with a musical event called "Surilee Shaam," to celebrate the Sindhi Language Day.
"We have allowed our auditorium to stay true to its structure while enhancing the acoustics and lighting. After a three years hiatus, we will have a full-fleged convocation for our students in the new college auditorium," said Dr. Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College.
With music by Saral Roshan and Manjushree Tejwani, the inauguration will take place at the hands of Member of Parliament Shri Shankar Lalwani (Lok Sabha). The event will be graced with the presence of Shri Mahesh Shukhramani (Executive Chairman - Maharashtra State Sindhi Sahitya Academy).
