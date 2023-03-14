Jai Hind College opens doors to opportunities for new-age startups

The Incubator & Accelerator Centre(Under RUSA) is an initiative by the Jai Hind College to push the entrepreneurial spirit in young minds. They hosted the first edition of “The Start-Up Exposition” on the 11th of February, 2023 at the Jai Hind College, Mumbai. The event provided a platform for start-ups to showcase their prototypes and products and get opportunities to network with mentors, industry specialists, and investors.

The event was inaugurated by Principal Dr. Ashok Wadia and mentor in-charge Dr. Rakhi Sharma, under the guidance of whom the Incubator & Accelerator Centre has been functioning and supporting 20+ start-ups.

The Start-up Exposition opened up immense possibilities for growth and success for 15

Start-ups. They showcased their prototypes and pitched to twenty+ industry experts and investors from companies like 10Club VC, Unicorn India Ventures, Apex Hatchers Ventures, Inflection point ventures, LetsVenture, and many more.

Many entrepreneurs and founders also joined in as the event’s guests of honor. To name a few, Ms. Mansi Mahansaria, founder of Just Deliveries, and Mr. Hardik Jain, Founder of The Works Media joined us at the Start-up Exposition. Investors like Mr. Ganesh Malani, Managing Partner at Apex Hatchers Ventures and team, and Ms. Shubhangi Nagaria, Asst. VP, Investor Relations at LetsVenture, and many more. They graced the exposition as honorable guests and judges for all these start-ups. Not only did they judge the start-ups on strict parameters, but also guided them through feedback and active networking. The audience at the exposition also actively participated in the voting for the best start-ups.

The Incubator Centre has been functioning for the past three years and started off amidst the chaos of the pandemic in 2020 when businesses were crashing down. Jai Hind College (Autonomous) led the operation of the Incubator & Accelerator Centre(Under RUSA), with the noble goal of supporting young dreams and leveraging the student entrepreneurial journey. The Incubation Centre provides regular mentoring sessions for these Start-ups on various domains and extended its initiative with “The Start-Up Exposition”. The event provided a platform for start-ups to showcase their prototypes and products and get opportunities to network with mentors, industry specialists, and investors.

Such initiatives by Jai Hind College (Autonomous) celebrates innovation and appreciates Entrepreneurship for young students.