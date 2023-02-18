e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: IIT Bombay to change UG curriculum for 2022 batch

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
IIT Bombay
Mumbai: IIT Bombay Director, Subhasis Chaudhuri, has announced modifications to the undergraduate syllabus a week after an 18-year-old student died by suicide on the Powai-based campus.

The changes are to be implemented from the 2022 batch itself.

As per an official statement from IIT Bombay, the coursework will be modified to make it "more relevant and motivating" for the students while reducing the stress the present curriculum might be leading to.

'There surely is more room for improvement and we look forward to your participation and suggestions in that direction. In particular, let us work together to ensure that such an unfortunate incident never happens,' wrote the director in an official statement released by the IIT on Saturday, February 18.

According to Chaudhuri, the IIT-B, in collaboration with the Mumbai Police, has begun its own investigation committee to probe the environment /incidents /reasons behind Solanki's tragedy.

He stated that the committee is actively meeting with anyone who may have useful information, and he also encouraged anyone who may have additional information to contact the panel investigating Solanki's death.

"We are working actively to create an inclusive campus where all students feel at home. On the first day when students enter IIT, during their formal orientation, we give strong warnings against any discrimination.

We also sensitise all students to not seek proxy information such as ranks in entrance exams. We have a very strict policy on discrimination by faculty," read a press note shared by IIT.

