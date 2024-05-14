Goa Board Class 10 Result: GBSHSE SSC Result To Be Announced Tomorrow!

Representative Image | PTI

Goa Board Class 10 Result: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the class 10 results tomorrow, i.e., May 15, 2024. Once released, the candidates who appeared for the said exam will be able to check their results on the board's official website at gbshse.in.

The above-mentioned exam took place from April 1, 2024, to April 24, 2024. The board had to postpone one exam to April 24 this year, which was supposed to be conducted on April 23, 2024.

According to the official notification released by the board, the class 10 results will be announced on May 15 at 5:30 pm.

"The results of the Annual SSC Examination of April 2024 will be declared on 15/05/2024 at 5:30 p.m. in the Conference HalI, 2 Second Floor of Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim Goa," read the official notification.

The examination was conducted at 31 examination centres across the state. The consolidated result sheet will be available to download from the school login at https://servicel.gbshse.in, from 2:00 pm, May 17, 2024 onward.

The Pass percentage of last year April 2023 (Semester pattern) was 96.64%. The details of Date of distribution of the mark sheets will be notified on Goa Board's Official website.

How To Check The Goa Board SSC Results?

Step 1: Open the board's official website.

Step 2: A link will be provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the result link.

Step 4: Key in the required login details.

Step 5: Your results will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Go through the result document thoroughly.

Step 7: Save and download for future use.

Candidates must ensure good internet connectivity on their devices when they check their results. The candidate should keep the login details handy. In case the website takes time to load, one should be patient and retry after a while. The candidates are further advised to keep a check on the board's official website for all the latest updates related to the said exam.