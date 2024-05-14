Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 10 And 12 Results OUT Soon!

Representational Pic

Maharashtra HSC and SSC results for 2024 are expected to be declared soon. However, there is no official confirmation from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on the dates yet. Following past-year trends, the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12 exam results are likely to be released first.

Once released, the candidates will be able to check their results on the board's official website. The results for both the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 and HSC exams will be made available at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

In order to check their results, the candidates will be required to key in their roll number, followed by their mother's name, as mentioned in their hall ticket.

The class 10 exams took place from March 1, 2024, to March 26, 2024. Meanwhile, the class 12 exams were conducted from February 21, 2024, to March 19, 2024.

After the results are released, the marksheets will also be made available to the candidates. The mark sheet will contain information like candidate name, seat number (roll number), total marks obtained, subjects, subject-wise marks, subject-wise maximum marks, and more.

How To Check The SSC/HSC Results 2024?

Step 1: Go to the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on the provided result section.

Step 3: Select the required details.

Step 4: The result website will now open on your screen.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials.

Step 6: Your result will now open on your screen.

Step 7: Go through all the details thoroughly.

Step 8: Now, save and download the copy for future use.

Step 9: Take a printout of the result document.

The candidates are advised to keep their login details handy while checking the results. The candidates should also make sure that they have good internet connectivity on their devices to check the result without any hurdles.

It is suggested for the candidates keep a check on the board's official website for the latest updates on the results.