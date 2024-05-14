SVKM's NMIMS PDSE And FBM Introduces BBA Finance Program; Check Eligibility, Admission Process Now! | Representative Image

Mumbai: SVKM’s NMIMS Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management (PDSE&FBM) will now offer a course in the BBA Finance program.

The BBA Finance program follows the New Education Policy 2020 guidelines. The four-year program offers exits based on NEP 2020 with 175 credits, and the curriculum includes 61 courses, a summer internship, and a research project or dissertation.

Candidates who wish to take admission in this program, will have to appear for the NMIMS NPAT entrance test. The score from this exam will be considered during the admissions process. A candidate must have passed grade 12 from the CBSE, HSC, IB, or ISC board with a minimum of 50% or above with math or statistics. The admissions process will be based on merit and a personal interview.

Through the NMIMS National Test for Programs After Twelfth (NPAT), other programs, including B.Com. (Hons.), B.Sc. Finance, B.Sc. (Economics), BBA in Branding & Advertising, BA (Hons.) Liberal Arts, and Bachelor in Business Management & Marketing (BBMM).

Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce, Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics, School of Branding & Advertising, Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts, Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management, and the Centre for International Studies (CIS) are the schools that accept the NPAT score.

The BBA Finance program aims to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of both foundational business principles and specialised knowledge in finance.

Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, NMIMS, said, “The BBA Finance program at PDSE&FBM marks another milestone in our commitment to shaping future financial leaders. We are confident that the graduates of this innovative program will be well-prepared to thrive in their professional journey.”

"We're excited to welcome the inaugural cohort of students to our BBA Finance program. Our BBA Finance program is designed to empower the next generation of business leaders," said Prof. Seema Mahajan, Director of PDSE&FBM.

Meanwhile, the said program will offer career support services, including internships, mentorship programs, and access to a vast network of industry professionals. Graduates will be able to pursue roles such as financial analysts, investment bankers, retail bankers, corporate bankers, risk managers, wealth managers, entrepreneurs, and more.