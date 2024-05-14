CMAT 2024 Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines, Admit Card Details And More | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on May 15, 2024. This exam will take place in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 02 Shifts. The first exam shift will start from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon. The second exam shift will be from 3:00 pm until 6: 00 pm.

The CMAT-2024 will be conducted by the NTA as a three-hour entrance examination to evaluate the candidates’ ability across various segments like quantitative technique, logical reasoning, language comprehension, and general awareness for admission to the Management Courses in the academic session 2024–25. The participating institutes in CMAT-2024 are the institutions that will be accepting the CMAT score.

The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE- Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges /Affiliated Colleges.

Important Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are advised to reach the examination venue 60 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Candidates must carry identity proof with them. A transparent water bottle can also be carried by the candidates.

It is important for the candidates to make sure that they do not carry any smart watches, mobile phones, earphones or other electronic gadgets inside the examination hall.

During the exam, candidates must not get up from their seats until instructions from the invigilator are given. It is mandatory to maintain silence during the exam.

To appear for the above-mentioned exam, it is mandatory for a candidate to have a valid admit card. In any case, if a candidate does not have an admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the exam. Candidates eligible to appear for the said exam can download it from the NTA's official website at exams.nta.ac.in.