A Strategic Transition: An Indian Project Management Student’s Success In The UK Job Market

Fariz Rayees |

My career transition from engineering to project management stemmed from recognising the latter’s pivotal role in maximising project efficiency. Thanks to my engineering background, I understood the significance of management strategies for effective project delivery.

Enhanced employability through practical learning

Strathclyde Business School's post-graduation programme facilitated this transition effectively, offering a deep understanding of principles and methodologies. Esteemed professors like Dr Aylin Ates helped broaden my perspective, while interactions with exceptional faculty like Dr Sreevas Sahasranamam and Professor Ranjit Das at the University of Strathclyde provided invaluable guidance.

My master's degree in project management and innovation at Strathclyde enhanced my employability in the UK. In my current role, resource management is pivotal. I’ve painstakingly built expertise in portfolio management from scratch.

The classroom setting, where I collaborate with real-world organisations and conduct assessments, helped position me ahead in the UK job queue. The rigorous curriculum, combined with practical insights and industry-relevant skills, prepared me to excel in the competitive job market. Furthermore, the university's strong industry connections and career support services facilitated networking opportunities and guidance throughout my job search process.

The programme's analytical and hands-on approach empowered me to address real-world issues effectively. For instance, during my dissertation research, I applied the concepts and methodologies learned in class to analyse and propose innovative solutions to industry challenges. Collaborating with my supervisor, Prof Das, allowed me to delve deeper into theory and practice, refining my analytical skills and enhancing my problem-solving abilities.

I developed a business plan for a company and prepared a portfolio management report. These exercises exposed me to previously unexplored facets of project management. Later, these skills helped me analyse project portfolio management in a real-life situation.

Advise to aspiring student

I advise aspiring students to align their academic path with their career goals and embrace curiosity. Surround yourself with mentors and resources that support your aspirations and engage actively with industry professionals. Seek internships or practical experiences to gain hands-on exposure.

However, exercise caution with misleading social media narratives about the UK job market. The UK market is multifaceted and success relies on dedication and sincerity. Opportunities across the various industry sectors in the UK are directly correlated with specific areas of expertise. Approach your career path with a balanced perspective, combining theory and practice to thrive in the evolving landscape.

The author is a graduate with an MSc in Project Management & Innovation from Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow.