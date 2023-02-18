Both, students and faculty part of IIT-B’s ‘suicide’ investigation committee

The committee will be headed by Prof. Nand Kishore, who until recently was IIT Bombay's Chief Vigilance Officer. | IIT Bombay

Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay has released the details of the investigation committee formed to probe the environmental reasons or incidents which might have led to the unfortunate death of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki on campus.

The committee will be headed by Prof. Nand Kishore, who until recently was IIT Bombay's Chief Vigilance Officer.

Both, students and professors from IIT's SC/ST cell are also to be a part of the committee alongside student mentor coordinators. The In-charge Chief Medical Officer from IIT Bombay's in-house hospital will also be a part of the probe.

'We have been taking multiple steps over the years to support and protect the mental health of our students. We have an active student mentor programme, which reaches out to all new students,' said director Subhasis Chaudhuri in a message to all IIT-B students and faculty.

IIT Bombay has also appointed a new head for its Student Wellness Centre(SWC) after the former SWC head was previously accused of making casteist remarks.

Darshan Solanki, an 18-year-old BTech student, died by suicide on the IIT Bombay campus on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Student groups within the institute alleged that the casteist structure within the IIT might be a possible reason behind the student's demise.

The police probe into the matter is still underway.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)