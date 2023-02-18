e-Paper Get App
Both, students and faculty part of IIT-B's 'suicide' investigation committee

Darshan Solanki, an 18-year-old BTech student, died by suicide on the IIT Bombay campus on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Student groups within the institute alleged that the casteist structure within the IIT might be a possible reason behind the student's demise.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
The committee will be headed by Prof. Nand Kishore, who until recently was IIT Bombay's Chief Vigilance Officer. | IIT Bombay
Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay has released the details of the investigation committee formed to probe the environmental reasons or incidents which might have led to the unfortunate death of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki on campus.

The committee will be headed by Prof. Nand Kishore, who until recently was IIT Bombay's Chief Vigilance Officer.

Both, students and professors from IIT's SC/ST cell are also to be a part of the committee alongside student mentor coordinators. The In-charge Chief Medical Officer from IIT Bombay's in-house hospital will also be a part of the probe.

'We have been taking multiple steps over the years to support and protect the mental health of our students. We have an active student mentor programme, which reaches out to all new students,' said director Subhasis Chaudhuri in a message to all IIT-B students and faculty.

IIT Bombay has also appointed a new head for its Student Wellness Centre(SWC) after the former SWC head was previously accused of making casteist remarks.

The police probe into the matter is still underway.

