'We were cornered..,' Ex-students recall stories of caste discrimination in IITs across India in viral tweets

This comes after the death of an 18-year-old Darshan Solanki at IIT Bombay, which has raised questions about the biased structures at these institutes. | File

Mumbai: Alums from various IITs across the country have taken to Twitter to share their own experiences with casteism and discrimination at these renowned institutions.

Various accounts shared by Darshan's family and Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle(APPSC), a student group within IIT Bombay, suggest that the first-year student was being subjected to casteism which led him to take his own life.

Coming out in solidarity with the deceased student, ex-IITians shared their own experiences of being cornered, judged, or being called casteist slurs at IIT Delhi, Madras, and Kharagpur in tweets that went viral.

Read the tweets below:

