'We were cornered..,' Ex-students recall stories of caste discrimination in IITs across India in viral tweets

Coming out in solidarity with the deceased student, ex-IITians shared their own experiences of being cornered, judged, or being called casteist slurs at IIT Delhi, Madras, and Kharagpur in tweets that went viral.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
This comes after the death of an 18-year-old Darshan Solanki at IIT Bombay, which has raised questions about the biased structures at these institutes. | File
Mumbai: Alums from various IITs across the country have taken to Twitter to share their own experiences with casteism and discrimination at these renowned institutions.

This comes after the death of an 18-year-old Darshan Solanki at IIT Bombay, which has raised questions about the biased structures at these institutes.

Read Also
Mumbai: Family seeks deeper probe into IIT Bombay student suicide; foul play suspected
article-image

Various accounts shared by Darshan's family and Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle(APPSC), a student group within IIT Bombay, suggest that the first-year student was being subjected to casteism which led him to take his own life.

Coming out in solidarity with the deceased student, ex-IITians shared their own experiences of being cornered, judged, or being called casteist slurs at IIT Delhi, Madras, and Kharagpur in tweets that went viral.

Read the tweets below:

Read Also
IIT Bombay student 'suicide': Student groups present list of demands on 'caste discrimination' in...
article-image

