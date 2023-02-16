Mumbai: Family seeks deeper probe into IIT Bombay student suicide; foul play suspected

The last time Darshan went back home was a month ago on January 14, when not a single family member could discern that something was bothering him. | File(IIT-Bombay)

Mumbai: As the probe into the IIT Bombay student death continues, the deceased's family is dissatisfied with the different theories surrounding his cause of death. The boy’s maternal uncle, Indravadan Parmar, who accompanied his parents to the IIT from Ahmedabad on Sunday said that the family suspects foul play.



“It is very difficult for us to believe that Darshan would take his own life, no one is giving us an explanation about what led him to do so. There was no pressure on him from his family’s end, we wonder what went wrong. If the investigation by local police shows no progress we might urge the higher authorities like CBI to take over,” his uncle told The FPJ in an exclusive talk.



Darshan grew up in Maninagar, southern Ahmedabad, with his parents, grandparents, and younger sister. With a few friends by his side, Darshan would prefer to keep to himself said Indravadan.

His father, Rameshbhai Solanki, works as a plumber and could not afford to send his son to coaching classes for IIT-JEE. Nevertheless, with a strong resolve to realise his dreams Darshan decided to drop out for a year after finishing his Class 12 and study hard to get into IIT-Bombay.



“He was where he always wanted to be after facing so many hardships. You see which is why we refuse to believe that Darshan would go ahead and do this?” says Parmar.



The last time Darshan went back home was a month ago on January 14, when not a single family member could discern that something was bothering him.

At 12:30 pm on February 12, exactly an hour before the student allegedly ended his life, Darshan video-called his family and had a jovial conversation with them, says the uncle who was present with the family when the call was made.



Darshan informed them of his plans to explore Mumbai along with his roommate when his father transferred some money into his account for the same. Rameshbhai planned on arriving early in Mumbai to pick up his son, but Darshan asked him to stay back for a couple of days so he could go around the city said Parmar.



“Darshan has always lived with his family until he moved to the IIT. He might have faced bias and discrimination at the institute which could have led to this. It’s either this or some other significant event at IIT which we still haven’t found out about,” said Parmar.

Mental Health Helplines | File

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)