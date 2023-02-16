IIT Bombay suicide: Cops say student spoke to father 30 mins before death, didn't talk about facing caste discrimination

Darshan Solanki | FPJ

Mumbai: IIT-Bombay student Darshan Solanki's death by suicide has shaken everyone. Allegations have been made that Solanki took this extreme step because of caste discrimination however the institution has denied the allegations.

The police official, part of the probe into Solanki's death, said that the student had spoken to his father for around 30 minutes before he died by suicide. The official added that he said nothing about facing discrimination.

Police probe to ascertain what led to his death

An official said the police have started recording statements of his roommates to ascertain what led him to die by suicide.

The 18-year-old student died allegedly after jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building on the Powai campus of the premier institute on Sunday (February 12). Solanki hailed from Ahmedabad and was a first-year student of BTech (Chemical).

Did not tell father about caste discrimination

A senior police official told news agency PTI that statements of more than a dozen persons have been recorded thus far and that Solanki's parents were also asked if they have any complaint against anybody but the police statements reflect they have not expressed doubt over their son's suicide.

The official was quoted saying that Darshan spoke to his father 30 minutes before he died by suicide but in the conversation, he never broached subject of facing discrimination at the institute.

He said that Solanki told his father he will be visiting home on February 15.

Last rites performed on Tuesday

Mortal remains of the student were taken to Ahmedabad where his last rites were performed on Tuesday, the official said and added, "Police are thoroughly investigating the case and each and every aspect will be examined to know the exact cause of the suicide."

