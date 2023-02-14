'It is wrong to make such accusations...': IIT Bombay refutes caste discrimination claims after student suicide

Students gather at IIT Bombay in memory of 18-year-old student who died by suicide. | Twitter/@AppscIITb

Mumbai: In a recent statement, IIT Bombay strongly refuted the media claims which stated that the 18-year-old boy who committed suicide on Sunday, February 12, did so because of caste discrimination.

"It is wrong to make such accusations when the police are still investigating the case. Based on initial inputs from friends, there is no indication that the student faced any such discrimination," stated a press release by the institute, while requesting the media houses to not spread unfounded allegations.

"Please wait for the completion of the ongoing police investigation, as well as an internal investigation by IIT which will be done in a time bound manner," read IIT's statement.

'Zero tolerance policy' claims IIT

It went on to say that the institute takes utmost precautions to make the campus as inclusive as possible and has zero tolerance for any discrimination by faculty.

Caste identity is never disclosed to any one (whether students or faculty) once the admission is done and students are sensitised to not seek proxy information such as ranks in entrance exams, as per IIT.

No steps can be 100% effective, discrimination by students if at all it occurs, is an exception said the IIT.

IIT-Bombay explained its provisions such as SC/ST student cell, orientation programme, mentorship programme, Student Wellness Centre(SWC), and counselling infrastructure.

"There have been very few complaints to the cell, whether against faculty or other students, over the past many years, and only one case was found to have substance and strict action has been taken," read the release.

'Institutional Murder' allege student groups

Though the police are currently investigating the case to ascertain the reasons behind the incident, a student group has alleged caste discrimination as the deceased student was from the Scheduled Caste community.

The organisation stated that the institute failed to make IIT Bombay inclusive for students from marginalized communities, who face the most harassment.

"The institutional silence through murder was accentuated when the director shut students up in a meeting called for the students to grieve.

According to him, there is a place and time for students to grieve and raise their issues, and then the director would send a mail to the students to intimate them when that would be," was the latest statement released by the APPSC student group after the prayer meet held at IIT-Bombay.

