IIT Madras student from Maharashtra dies by suicide; classes cancelled

Chennai: A second-year MS scholar at IIT Madras reportedly hung himself inside his hostel room at the college campus in Tharamani on Monday, February 13. The deceased has been identified as Srivan Sunny, who hailed from Maharashtra as per media reports.

The cause behind this extreme move is still unknown. Sources speculate that the suicide was caused by extreme stress.

The institute is yet to issue an official statement on the matter. A police case has been registered and probe is underway.

Nearly hundred gathered on campus for a sit-in protest while asking the institute to take responsibility for what happened to the student, tweeted ChintaBAR, a student body at IIT Madras.

The protest went on till morning after which the institute cancelled classes for a day.

The news from IIT Madras comes in two days after the report of an 18-year-old IIT Bombay student who committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of his hostel building.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

