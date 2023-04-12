Mumbai: IIT Bombay internship opportunity; details on stipend, job profile, link to apply here

Mumbai: IIT Bombay is seeking applications for the Programme Management Intern post for 2023.
The premier institution is providing research and training opportunities to its students in the field of science and technology.
IIT Bombay internship details
Location - Mumbai
Duration - 3 months internship
Stipend - 15,000/month, along with certificate, letter of recommendation
Responsibilities, tasks
1. Coordinating and talking about processes and duties between departments.
2. Summarize and create presentation materials for projects that have been assigned.
3. Assistance to senior project team members across all organisational functions related to site development.
4. Help the programme management team with the project documentation's organisation.
5. Oversee the completion of the duties allocated to the project.
Here's how to apply for the internship - Click here
Last date to apply for internship - April 22nd, 2023.
