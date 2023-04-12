 Mumbai: IIT Bombay internship opportunity; details on stipend, job profile, link to apply here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: IIT Bombay internship opportunity; details on stipend, job profile, link to apply here

Mumbai: IIT Bombay internship opportunity; details on stipend, job profile, link to apply here

IIT Bombay provides research and training opportunities to its students in the field of science and technology.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
IIT Bombay |

Mumbai: IIT Bombay is seeking applications for the Programme Management Intern post for 2023.

The premier institution is providing research and training opportunities to its students in the field of science and technology.

IIT Bombay internship details

Location - Mumbai

Duration - 3 months internship

Stipend - 15,000/month, along with certificate, letter of recommendation

Responsibilities, tasks

1. Coordinating and talking about processes and duties between departments.

2. Summarize and create presentation materials for projects that have been assigned.

3. Assistance to senior project team members across all organisational functions related to site development.

4. Help the programme management team with the project documentation's organisation.

5. Oversee the completion of the duties allocated to the project.

Here's how to apply for the internship - Click here

Last date to apply for internship - April 22nd, 2023.

Read Also
IIT Bombay students ask director to cancel 'non-messing' fee
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: IIT Bombay internship opportunity; details on stipend, job profile, link to apply here

Mumbai: IIT Bombay internship opportunity; details on stipend, job profile, link to apply here

Maharashtra: No PhD entrance test at the state's only women's university for over a year

Maharashtra: No PhD entrance test at the state's only women's university for over a year

Delhi: Separate admissions portals for UG, PG programmes at DU

Delhi: Separate admissions portals for UG, PG programmes at DU

Delhi: DCW blames lack of coordination between police, IP college for harassment of girls

Delhi: DCW blames lack of coordination between police, IP college for harassment of girls

Odisha: School timings changed as mercury reaches 40°C

Odisha: School timings changed as mercury reaches 40°C